Comparison of John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Since John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 104 1.77 N/A 3.79 31.34 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 14.79 N/A -11.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for John Bean Technologies Corporation and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us John Bean Technologies Corporation and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.46 beta means John Bean Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 46.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s 200.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of John Bean Technologies Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for John Bean Technologies Corporation and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 19.25% and an $125 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both John Bean Technologies Corporation and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.7% respectively. 2.3% are John Bean Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.27% are Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation has 65.24% stronger performance while Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has -75.74% weaker performance.

Summary

John Bean Technologies Corporation beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.