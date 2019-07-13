Comparison of JMU Limited (JMU) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)

JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Limited 1 0.28 N/A -278.37 0.00 Synacor Inc. 2 0.42 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates JMU Limited and Synacor Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Limited 0.00% -363.1% -215.2% Synacor Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -7.9%

Volatility & Risk

JMU Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 182.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.82 beta. Synacor Inc.’s 0.41 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

JMU Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Synacor Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Synacor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to JMU Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

JMU Limited and Synacor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Synacor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Synacor Inc. is $1.93, which is potential 28.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2% of JMU Limited shares and 44.5% of Synacor Inc. shares. About 0.02% of JMU Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.49% of Synacor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JMU Limited -17.31% -31.38% 80.77% 26.47% -82.31% 84.29% Synacor Inc. 1.91% 3.23% -8.05% 0.63% -17.95% 8.11%

For the past year JMU Limited was more bullish than Synacor Inc.

Summary

Synacor Inc. beats JMU Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.