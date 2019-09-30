Comparison of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

This is a contrast between Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|18.43M
|0.07
|151.94
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|180,509,304.60%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.82% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
Summary
Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
