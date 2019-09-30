Comparison of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

This is a contrast between Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 18.43M 0.07 151.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 180,509,304.60% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.82% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.