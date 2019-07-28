Comparison of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYN) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.62% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 29.6% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 13.59% 16.36% 20.06% 20.52% 22.42% 13.08% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -1.07% -0.29% 0.73% -13.17% -22.19% 3.36%

For the past year Jensyn Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.