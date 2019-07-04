Comparison of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 19 0.49 N/A 1.28 16.33 Trex Company Inc. 68 6.11 N/A 2.19 27.94

Demonstrates JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Trex Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Trex Company Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is presently more affordable than Trex Company Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Trex Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8% Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9%

Liquidity

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trex Company Inc. are 2.7 and 2.3 respectively. Trex Company Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Trex Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trex Company Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 21.61% at a $26 average target price. Competitively Trex Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $80.25, with potential upside of 11.01%. Based on the data delivered earlier, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is looking more favorable than Trex Company Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.2% of Trex Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Trex Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.72% 5.86% 15.44% 16.33% -26.91% 47.36% Trex Company Inc. -2.26% -18.23% -21.36% -2.95% 9.94% 2.93%

For the past year JELD-WEN Holding Inc. was more bullish than Trex Company Inc.

Summary

Trex Company Inc. beats JELD-WEN Holding Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.