Comparison of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.08 N/A 2.03 10.49 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.96 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 demonstrates Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 23.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 10.74%. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.