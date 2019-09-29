Comparison of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

Both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 18 0.37 251.27M 2.03 10.49 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 1,402,959,240.65% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 29.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 49.92%. About 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.