Comparison of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

We are comparing Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.21 N/A 2.03 9.31 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.53 N/A 0.45 31.25

In table 1 we can see Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has lower revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 9.32% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.2% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.