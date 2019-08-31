Comparison of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.08 N/A 2.03 10.49 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.79 N/A 2.34 12.87

In table 1 we can see Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 23.39% upside potential and an average price target of $23. Meanwhile, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 27.30%. The information presented earlier suggests that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. looks more robust than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was more bullish than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.