Comparison of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.70 N/A 8.02 17.37 United Therapeutics Corporation 96 2.31 N/A -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. In other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 4 7 2.64 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

$165.36 is Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 28.19%. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has an average price target of $127.67, with potential upside of 58.18%. Based on the results given earlier, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.