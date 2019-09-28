Comparison of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 131 1.22 55.12M 8.02 17.37 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.09 167.12M -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,108,479.76% 17.1% 9.1% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,212,789,415.66% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $165.5, while its potential upside is 30.05%. Competitively Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 282.51%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 13 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.