Comparison of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.57 N/A 8.02 17.37 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 344 4.27 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $164.56, while its potential upside is 31.46%. On the other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 51.11% and its average price target is $425.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.