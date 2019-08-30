Comparison of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.66 N/A 8.02 17.37 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has an average price target of $164.56, and a 29.24% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 31.8%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.