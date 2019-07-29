Comparison of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 4.05 N/A 8.02 17.24 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.77 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $170.82, while its potential upside is 22.96%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average price target and a 87.50% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 11.58% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.