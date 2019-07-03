Comparison of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.21 N/A 8.02 17.24 Insmed Incorporated 26 69.36 N/A -4.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Insmed Incorporated’s 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.03 beta.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus target price of $170.82, and a 19.25% upside potential. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 71.06%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.