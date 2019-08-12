Comparison of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 3.92 N/A 8.02 17.37 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 24.99% and an $170.82 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 55.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.