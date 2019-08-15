Comparison of Jason Industries Inc. (JASN) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -0.81 0.00 U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.25 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jason Industries Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

Jason Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Jason Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jason Industries Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 58.6%. Jason Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. was more bearish than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Summary

Jason Industries Inc. beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.