Comparison of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

As Asset Management businesses, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.88 N/A 2.25 8.91 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.47 N/A 0.60 11.00

In table 1 we can see Janus Henderson Group plc and Prospect Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Janus Henderson Group plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Prospect Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Janus Henderson Group plc and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Janus Henderson Group plc and Prospect Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential is 7.68% at a $23.55 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares. Comparatively, 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend while Prospect Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.