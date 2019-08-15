Comparison of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

As Asset Management businesses, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.53 N/A 2.25 8.91 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.72 N/A 0.82 24.29

In table 1 we can see Janus Henderson Group plc and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Insight Select Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Janus Henderson Group plc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Janus Henderson Group plc’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Janus Henderson Group plc and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and Insight Select Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 32.30% for Janus Henderson Group plc with consensus target price of $23.55.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while Insight Select Income Fund has 15.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Insight Select Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.