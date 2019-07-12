Comparison of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 2.02 N/A 2.25 9.55 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential is 2.57% at a $23.55 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.