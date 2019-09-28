Comparison of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 20 -1.45 154.45M 2.25 8.91 Clough Global Equity Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.88 14.09

Demonstrates Janus Henderson Group plc and Clough Global Equity Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Janus Henderson Group plc is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 773,023,023.02% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Janus Henderson Group plc and Clough Global Equity Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc has an average price target of $23.55, and a 6.46% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Janus Henderson Group plc and Clough Global Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 27.94%. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while Clough Global Equity Fund has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Clough Global Equity Fund.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.