Comparison of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 2.01 N/A 2.25 9.55 BlackRock Inc. 437 5.37 N/A 26.51 16.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and BlackRock Inc. BlackRock Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Janus Henderson Group plc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Janus Henderson Group plc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and BlackRock Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Janus Henderson Group plc has a 2.26% upside potential and an average price target of $23.55. Meanwhile, BlackRock Inc.’s consensus price target is $500.17, while its potential upside is 3.67%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BlackRock Inc. seems more appealing than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are BlackRock Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc was less bullish than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Janus Henderson Group plc on 12 of the 12 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.