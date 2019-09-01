Comparison of James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 44 1.70 N/A 2.33 20.49 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.55 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.3% -37.4%

Risk & Volatility

James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s beta is 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$38.5 is James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -21.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares and 3.3% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares. About 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.1% are Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.