Comparison of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

We will be comparing the differences between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.35 N/A -161.25 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 21.62 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jaguar Health Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.61 beta means Jaguar Health Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Jaguar Health Inc. has a 275.94% upside potential and an average price target of $5. Competitively Theravance Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $55, with potential upside of 139.86%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Jaguar Health Inc. seems more appealing than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.3% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. was more bearish than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.