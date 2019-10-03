Comparison of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 6.51M -161.25 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 36 -8.90 28.79M -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jaguar Health Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 517,652,671.76% -380.6% -79.9% REGENXBIO Inc. 80,576,546.32% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc.’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jaguar Health Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 342.56%. Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc.’s average target price is $37, while its potential upside is 2.07%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Jaguar Health Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.