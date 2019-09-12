Comparison of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.11 N/A -161.25 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 20.96 N/A -0.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc.’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 80.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.