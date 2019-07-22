Comparison of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.65 N/A -2.60 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jaguar Health Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 0% respectively. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.