Comparison of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

As Biotechnology companies, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 5.52M -161.25 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 48 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jaguar Health Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jaguar Health Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 431,115,276.48% -380.6% -79.9% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc.’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Array BioPharma Inc. has beta of 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Array BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Jaguar Health Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Jaguar Health Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 320.17%. On the other hand, Array BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 0.31% and its average price target is $48. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Jaguar Health Inc. seems more appealing than Array BioPharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.