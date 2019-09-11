Comparison of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.14 N/A -161.25 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.26 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jaguar Health Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jaguar Health Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.61. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jaguar Health Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 100.40% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.