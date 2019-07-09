Comparison of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

We will be comparing the differences between Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 135 6.55 N/A 3.66 36.87 Endava plc 30 0.00 N/A 0.44 76.80

In table 1 we can see Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Endava plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Endava plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is currently more affordable than Endava plc, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Endava plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7% Endava plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Endava plc has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Endava plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Endava plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has a 10.20% upside potential and an average price target of $150. Competitively the consensus price target of Endava plc is $37, which is potential -7.80% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Jack Henry & Associates Inc. seems more appealing than Endava plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Endava plc are owned by institutional investors at 90.5% and 53.4% respectively. About 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.68% are Endava plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.31% -6.41% 0.97% -4.71% 10.3% 6.57% Endava plc 4.23% 20.89% 43.73% 41.09% 0% 39.92%

For the past year Jack Henry & Associates Inc. was less bullish than Endava plc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats Endava plc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.