Comparison of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Both Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 137 6.51 N/A 3.66 38.20 Bandwidth Inc. 67 8.33 N/A 0.65 115.33

In table 1 we can see Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bandwidth Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Bandwidth Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Bandwidth Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Bandwidth Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s upside potential is 10.91% at a $150 average target price. Competitively Bandwidth Inc. has an average target price of $78.8, with potential upside of 2.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Jack Henry & Associates Inc. looks more robust than Bandwidth Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares and 82% of Bandwidth Inc. shares. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Bandwidth Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42% Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82%

For the past year Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has weaker performance than Bandwidth Inc.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Bandwidth Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.