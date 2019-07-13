Comparison of J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN)

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) compete with each other in the Property Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|38
|3.64
|N/A
|0.17
|227.14
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates J.W. Mays Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows J.W. Mays Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|0.00%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
J.W. Mays Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4% and 0%. 80.04% are J.W. Mays Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|2.58%
|-3.39%
|-2.58%
|-6.01%
|-17.04%
|-1.42%
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|0.92%
|2.28%
|4.93%
|14.62%
|8.13%
|23.11%
For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has -1.42% weaker performance while Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has 23.11% stronger performance.
Summary
J.W. Mays Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.
