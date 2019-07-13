Comparison of J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN)

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN) compete with each other in the Property Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 38 3.64 N/A 0.17 227.14 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates J.W. Mays Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows J.W. Mays Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.5% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

J.W. Mays Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4% and 0%. 80.04% are J.W. Mays Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 2.58% -3.39% -2.58% -6.01% -17.04% -1.42% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.92% 2.28% 4.93% 14.62% 8.13% 23.11%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has -1.42% weaker performance while Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has 23.11% stronger performance.

Summary

J.W. Mays Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.