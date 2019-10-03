Comparison of J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

Both J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 0.34 104.35 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of J.W. Mays Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J.W. Mays Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. J.W. Mays Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has J.W. Mays Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.14 beta means J.W. Mays Inc.’s volatility is 114.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. on the other hand, has 0.12 beta which makes it 88.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance while Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 17.68% stronger performance.