Comparison of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

We will be comparing the differences between Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.61 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.22% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.