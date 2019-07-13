Comparison of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

We will be comparing the differences between Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|32.61
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.22% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|-1.09%
|-0.07%
|2.63%
|2.05%
|-3.31%
|12.61%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
