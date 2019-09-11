Comparison of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund