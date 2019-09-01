Comparison of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.98 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 43.22% and 21.27% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.