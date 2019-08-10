Comparison of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

As Asset Management companies, Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
