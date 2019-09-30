Comparison of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.88 14.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 43.22% and 27.94% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Clough Global Equity Fund

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.