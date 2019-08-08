Comparison of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and 57161 (NYSE:APF)

We are comparing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 65.24% of 57161 shares. Comparatively, 5.23% are 57161’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats 57161 on 3 of the 3 factors.
