Comparison of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

This is a contrast between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 45.19 N/A -5.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.