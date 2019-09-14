Comparison of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IVERIC bio Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 40.67%. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has stronger performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.