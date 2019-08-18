Comparison of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

We will be comparing the differences between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Repligen Corporation 70 19.73 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Repligen Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than IVERIC bio Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. IVERIC bio Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Repligen Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has IVERIC bio Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Repligen Corporation on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12 and 12 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. Its rival Repligen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Repligen Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 90.6%. Insiders held 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors IVERIC bio Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.