Comparison of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

This is a contrast between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.62 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IVERIC bio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 8.7 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for IVERIC bio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 109.21% and its consensus price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 88.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.