Comparison of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

We will be comparing the differences between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 214.37 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 126.57% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.