Comparison of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 76 107.23 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of IVERIC bio Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.37 beta indicates that IVERIC bio Inc. is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Blueprint Medicines Corporation has an average target price of $118.5, with potential upside of 21.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.