Comparison of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

This is a contrast between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IVERIC bio Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.