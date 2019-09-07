Comparison of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Since IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 14.69 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see IVERIC bio Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IVERIC bio Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta and it is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 consensus price target and a 55.46% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.