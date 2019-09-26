Comparison of Itron Inc. (ITRI) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itron Inc. 60 1.20 N/A 1.12 55.26 ESCO Technologies Inc. 76 2.48 N/A 3.21 26.07

Table 1 demonstrates Itron Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ESCO Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Itron Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Itron Inc. is presently more expensive than ESCO Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Itron Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7% ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Itron Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.19 beta. ESCO Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Itron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ESCO Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Itron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Itron Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Itron Inc. has a 4.93% upside potential and a consensus price target of $77.5. Competitively the consensus price target of ESCO Technologies Inc. is $87, which is potential 12.78% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ESCO Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Itron Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Itron Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of ESCO Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Itron Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ESCO Technologies Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itron Inc. -0.75% -2.52% 18.93% 16.3% 4.2% 31.11% ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7%

For the past year Itron Inc. was more bullish than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. beats Itron Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.