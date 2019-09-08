Comparison of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 193.16 N/A -5.99 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 11.46 N/A 0.65 68.14

In table 1 we can see Iterum Therapeutics plc and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

The average price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 144.25%. Competitively the average price target of Xencor Inc. is $40, which is potential 14.91% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Xencor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 86.1%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.