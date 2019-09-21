Comparison of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 176.90 N/A -5.99 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

The average price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 161.54%. On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 59.12% and its average price target is $136.83. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Iterum Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 0% respectively. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.